Win a dog-friendly trip to Cornwall with the Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly competition

Woof! Woof! Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly is giving you the chance to win a dog-friendly trip to Cornwall for a family of 4 for 3 nights alongside a welcome pack + £1,000 cash.

There’s no question to answer, it’s a prize draw format…read on for more details.

How to enter:

Text BEACH to 65555

or

Post your name and phone number to BEACH, PO Box 7557, Derby, DE1 0NP.

Lines close midday 7th April 2020 and 3 working days later for postal entries. Entries received after the competition closes will not count but may be charged.

Good luck with your Channel 5 entry!