Win a 5* hotel stay + £1k cash with the Inside The Greatest Hotels (Channel 5)

Fancy a bit of luxury? Win this Channel 5 comp and you’ll have a 2 night stay in a 5* hotel. They’re also throwing in £1,000 spending money

There’s no question to answer, it’s a prize draw format…there are 3 entry methods:

Text GREAT to 65555 Or Call 0902 055 1455 Or post your name and phone number to GREAT, PO Box 7557, Derby, DE1 0NP

Hotel booking subject to availability. Texts cost £2 + 1 message at standard network rate. Calls cost £2 plus your network access charge. To opt in to marketing texts send IN to 65555 (1 message at standard network rate). Lines close midday 27th November 2020 and 3 working days later for postal entries. Entries received after the competition closes will not count but may be charged.

Please double check details with the Channel 5 promotor before entering.

Good luck with your entry to this Channel 5 comp!