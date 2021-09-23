Win £16,000 with The Tipping Point competition

If you think you’re smart enough you could apply to go on The Tipping Point show and see if you could win a cracking prize and beat the tipper, but we think it’s a lot easier just to sit on the sofa and enter online.

Yes, we’re lazy, but we like to think we are efficient with our time! It will only take you a moment to enter online and you could win a prize of £16,000 in tax-free cash. If you need a bit of exercise, you could always get off the sofa and enter via a post card at the Post Office. Now that involves writing…for any of those youngsters out there, that also means you’ll need a pen. The Post Office can help with that too.

There’s no question to answer, it’s a prize draw format – simply submit your details. Note that you only get Winsday draw tickets if you enter via the online method.

Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with ITV for detailed instructions, details and T&Cs before you enter at itv.com/win or stv.tv/win.

Prize: £16,000 cash Promoter: ITV Consumer Limited TV Show Competition: The Tipping Point Entry Method: Prize Draw Entry Fee: Paid & Free * Online Entry: PAID Online Closing Date: 10am on Monday 27th September Online Instructions: Find the competition on the itv.com site and follow the instructions. Each entry costs £2. Phone Entry: PAID Phone Closing Date: 10am on Monday 27th September Phone Instructions: Dial 09041 61 30 30 and follow instructions. Each call will cost £2 plus your network access charge. SMS / Text Entry: PAID SMS Closing Date: 10am on Monday 27th September SMS Instructions: Text WINNER to 63339 Each text will cost £2.00 plus your network access charge. Add ‘NO INFO’ to the end of your text message to opt out of marketing messages. Postal Entry: FREE * Postal Closing Date: 4pm on Thursday 30th September. Postal Instructions: Send your Name and a full contact telephone number to: TP 2120, PO Box 7558, Derby, DE1 0NQ

* Unlike online/phone/sms, there is no fee charged to enter via post, however you will have to pay the cost of sending a postcard. Save Money: The cheapest way to enter is to plan in advance and use a postcard with a 2nd class stamp for each entry. Restrictions: UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man residents only who are over 18 and are not closely connected to the promoter or the prize draw. See itv.com for full terms and conditions. Other Competition Information: Multiple entries to the prize draw are permitted. These are explained in the detailed terms and conditions on itv.com/win or stv individual competition page. Winners are usually drawn 1 week after the final closing date. Please see the competition promotor website for full T&Cs.

Remember to check the promoter instructions, terms and conditions!

Good luck in this 2021 Tipping Point competition!