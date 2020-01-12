Love Island stars under fire for Klarna promotion

Maura's worked with brands like Boohoo too (Instagram @maurahiggins)

Aspiring romance writer with a number of short stories being published May 2020 and freelance reporter on all things UK. Guilty pleasures are soap and celebrity gossip and 80's cheese ; think A-ha and Nick Kershaw.

Maura Higgins and Eyal Booker, who are known for their respective 2019 and 2018 appearances on Love Island have come under fire for promoting loan shark Klarna on Instagram.

Eyal has previously promoted brands such as Hollister whilst Maura’s provided the service for Boohoo. Such work was widely accepted by fans but Klarna’s promise to help “buy now, pay later” has led to people questioning the reality stars’ agreement.

Helping customers to get spending funds at stores like Missguided, Topshop, Asos, and Boohoo seems like a reasonable service to provide. However, the credit site’s tempting offer can lead to severe credit problems and worrying amounts of debt.

Other people formerly on Love Island have been seen attending Klarna’s events including Ellie Brown, Charlie Frederick, Hayley Hughes, Rosie Williams and Laura Anderson.

The show’s involvement with Klara has shone a controversial light on the show only days before its kickoff on January 12th.

The credit company has been criticised for luring in customers with a promise of convenience, but does little to advertise the consequences. People who use the service are at risk of their credit score getting ruined and debt collector threats.

Klarna have tried to defend their practice, saying that most people won’t have to undergo such ordeals, and most customers wouldn’t have anything to worry about if they pay back in time.

Love Island has brought fame and wealth to many contestants who initially applied while living a normal life. Even the contestants who don’t win end up with huge social media followings that enable them to make large amounts of money promoting brands.

Whilst followers have been fine with the promotion of clothing and other non-harmful brands, it seems the promotions have crossed a line this time.

Viewership is likely to remain high though!

