Lorraine & Good Morning Britain competition – win £100K + and Audi

The Good Morning Britain (GMB) and Lorraine competition is giving one lucky winner £100,000 cash and an Audi Q5 TFSI c in Floret Silver Metallic colour. It’s a big prize if you’re lucky enough to win it!

There’s no question to answer, it’s a prize draw format – simply submit your details. With no holidays abroad, this could be a great prize.

Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with ITV for detailed instructions, details and T&Cs before you enter at itv.com/win or stv.tv/win.

Prize: £30K, a Holiday Home and a Honda prize Promoter: ITV competitions TV Show Competition: Good Morning Britain (GMB) and Lorraine Entry Method: Prize Draw Entry Fee: Paid & Free * Online Entry: PAID Online Closing Date: 10am on Friday 16th October 2020 Online Instructions: Find the competition on the itv.com site and follow the instructions. Each entry costs £2. Phone Entry: 0906 878 2525 Phone Closing Date: 10am on Friday 16th October 2020 Phone Instructions: N/A SMS / Text Entry: PAID SMS Closing Date: 10am on Friday 16th October 2020 SMS Instructions: Text WINNER to 62525. Each text will cost £2.00 plus your network access charge. Add ‘NO INFO’ to the end of your text message to opt out of marketing messages. Postal Entry: FREE * Postal Closing Date: 4pm on Thursday 22nd October 2020 Postal Instructions: Send your Name and a full contact telephone number to: BK37, PO Box 7558, Derby, DE1 0NQ

* Unlike online/phone/sms, there is no fee charged to enter via post, however you will have to pay the cost of sending a postcard. Save Money: The cheapest way to enter is to plan in advance and use a postcard with a 2nd class stamp for each entry. Restrictions: UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man residents only who are over 18 and are not closely connected to the promoter or the prize draw. See itv.com for full terms and conditions. Other Competition Information: Multiple entries to the prize draw are permitted. These are explained in the detailed terms and conditions on itv.com/win or stv individual competition page. Winners are usually drawn 1 week after the final closing date. Please see the competition promotor website for full T&Cs.

Remember to check the GMB ITV instructions, terms and conditions at itv.com/win!

Good luck in this ITV Lorraine and Good Morning Britain competition!