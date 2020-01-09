Laura’s hosting Love Island, for now

I'm an enthusiastic journalist that geeks out over politics, pop culture and socio-economic history. I play football poorly and dream of skiing more often. Find out more at www.malikakembo.co.uk or tweet me @MaliKakembo .

Caroline Flack may be returning to the Love Island villa in her hosting role according to the popular show’s producers.

Caroline has hosted the reality show since it began but had to take a step back for the upcoming series, beginning January 12th, due to an assault charge for which she’s currently awaiting trial.

For the imminent season, which is to be set in South Africa’s Cape Town, Laura Whitmore will be taking the reins. It could be a good fit as the 34-year-old is the girlfriend of the show’s current narrator, Iain Stirling.

Laura’s season will be Love Island’s first winter showing, and if both the hosting and the season’s timing run smoothly, she may bag herself a long-term role for future winter seasons whilst Caroline continues in her summertime role.

Caroline’s role has been a topic of debate due to an accusation that she assaulted her tennis player boyfriend Lewis Burton after seeing texts on his phone she wasn’t happy with. She says that she didn’t attack the 27-year-old but won’t find out how everything’s going to unfold for another couple of months since her trial starts in March.

She’s seemingly not holding any grudges against her, for now, replacement. Speaking on This Morning, Laura said that Caroline had been in contact to give her blessing for the role.

Laura’s not had much time to prepare for the role, having only been asked to fulfil it around Christmas time. She explained on the morning time TV show that she was on her way to see her family for the festive season when she received a call from her agent out of the blue.

Hopefully, she’ll live up to the high standards viewers have come to expect from Caroline.

