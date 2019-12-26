Kylie delights superfans with Christmas message

via BBC

On the night of Christmas Day, Aussie superstar Kylie Minogue took prime time on our screens to surprise the general public and delight superfans all over the UK. Joining comedian Alan Carr at 10:30pm, timed perfectly for post-Christmas dinner snooze, Kylie’s Secret Night brought heartwarming festive cheer to our screens.

The pre-recorded show featured an audience of unsuspecting superfans who had gathered for a Kylie-themed night of entertainment. Little did they know the pop goddess herself, now aged 51, would open the stage. After settling down the audience, Kylie went on to perform a number of greatest hits as selected by audience members, several of whom were brought on stage to discuss their fandom and receive recognition for community work.

The live audience show was broken up with clips of Kylie out on the road surprising fans and being pranked by Mr Carr, including one rather embarrassing scene involving a cucumber. Several of the fans went on to join Kylie on stage including a primary school teacher who named his class after the pop star and a music teacher who runs Kylie-based music classes for people with special needs.

Kylie even went on to hint that a new album is in the making, “It’s been such an inspiring year and I think that both me and my audience are ready for some new music”, she told the audience.

Perhaps the biggest excitement for the old school Neighbours fans was the Charlene blast from the past as Kylie watched the opening scene that ultimately kicked off her career as Australia’s biggest export, saying “I remember that clear as day”.

Tourism Australia have taken Kylie on board as the face of Australia, encouraging Brits to take a break down under. The advert was first aired on Christmas day.

