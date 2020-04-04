ITV Win O’Clock Quiz – Free Entry Win A Prize

This free entry ITV win o’clock quiz competition runs at 1pm midday for 15 minutes. Free entry is available online only. You need to have a mobile telephone number to enter. This extra ITV competition is sure to keep you entertained for a few minutes or so each week dy.

To enter, all you need to do is visit the free competitions section of the ITV comps site (https://www.itv.com/win/free) and answer the multiple choice question between 1pm and 1:15pm. The question is usually very easy so no need to worry!

Best of luck in this fun free entry quiz!