ITV Cash Before Bedtime Competition – win £10,000 FREE ENTRY!

by
free cash before bed time comp

ITV Cash Before Bedtime Competition - Question 3This is a free entry ITV competition, giving you the chance to win a massive £10,000 TONIGHT in their Free Cash Before Bedtime Competition! Yes, that’s right – the prize draw is completely free to enter and a winner will be drawn tonight (Monday 10th February 2020) + 5 runners up prizes of £1,000 each.

There are 3 questions to answer correctly before you can enter the cash before bed time comp and you can only enter via the online entry method for a chance to win. We share the questions AND answers below – scroll down to view them. Good Luck!

Cash before bedtime comp

You’ll need a mobile telephone number to enter. We encourage you to enter early as sometimes the itv.com/win website can become very busy and crash.

Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with ITV for detailed instructions, details and T&Cs before you enter at itv.com/win or stv.tv/win.

Questions AND answers to the Cash Before Bedtime Competition are below!

 

Prize:£10,000 cash + 5 x Runners up £1,000 prizes
Promoter:ITV Consumer Limited
TV Show Competition:

ITV Cash Before Bedtime Competition

Entry Method:3 x timed questions + Prize Draw
Entry Fee:Paid & Free *
Online Entry:FREE ENTRY
Online Closing Date:10th February 2020, 8:30pm
Online Instructions:Find the competition on the itv.com site and follow the instructions.

Answer each of the 3 questions correctly within 60 seconds – we share the questions & answers below!

Phone Entry:NONE
Phone Closing Date:N/A
Phone Instructions:N/A
SMS / Text Entry:NONE
SMS Closing Date:N/A
SMS Instructions:N/A
Postal Entry:NONE
Postal Closing Date:N/A
Postal Instructions:N/A

ITV Cash Before Bedtime Competition – Questions AND Answers

Here are the questions and answers to the ITV comp: Cash Before Bedtime

  • Question 1: The Rovers Return can be found in which ITV soap?
    • Coronation Street – CORRECT ANSWER
    • Emmerdale
  • Question 2: What family has appeared in Emmerdale since 1994?
    • The Dingles – CORRECT ANSWER
    • The Pringles
  • Question 3: In which part of the UK is Emmerdale based?
    • The South Wales Valleys
    • The Yorkshire Dales – CORRECT ANSWER

Remember to check the promoter instructions, terms and conditions!

Good luck in this 2020 Free entry ITV competition – ITV Cash Before Bedtime Competition – win £10,000 FREE!

Last Updated on

VIEW COMPETITION!