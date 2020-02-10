ITV Cash Before Bedtime Competition – win £10,000 FREE ENTRY!

This is a free entry ITV competition, giving you the chance to win a massive £10,000 TONIGHT in their Free Cash Before Bedtime Competition! Yes, that’s right – the prize draw is completely free to enter and a winner will be drawn tonight (Monday 10th February 2020) + 5 runners up prizes of £1,000 each.

There are 3 questions to answer correctly before you can enter the cash before bed time comp and you can only enter via the online entry method for a chance to win. We share the questions AND answers below – scroll down to view them. Good Luck!

You’ll need a mobile telephone number to enter. We encourage you to enter early as sometimes the itv.com/win website can become very busy and crash.

Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with ITV for detailed instructions, details and T&Cs before you enter at itv.com/win or stv.tv/win.

Questions AND answers to the Cash Before Bedtime Competition are below!

Prize: £10,000 cash + 5 x Runners up £1,000 prizes Promoter: ITV Consumer Limited TV Show Competition: ITV Cash Before Bedtime Competition Entry Method: 3 x timed questions + Prize Draw Entry Fee: Paid & Free * Online Entry: FREE ENTRY Online Closing Date: 10th February 2020, 8:30pm Online Instructions: Find the competition on the itv.com site and follow the instructions. Answer each of the 3 questions correctly within 60 seconds – we share the questions & answers below! Phone Entry: NONE Phone Closing Date: N/A Phone Instructions: N/A SMS / Text Entry: NONE SMS Closing Date: N/A SMS Instructions: N/A Postal Entry: NONE Postal Closing Date: N/A Postal Instructions: N/A

ITV Cash Before Bedtime Competition – Questions AND Answers

Here are the questions and answers to the ITV comp: Cash Before Bedtime…

Question 1: The Rovers Return can be found in which ITV soap? Coronation Street – CORRECT ANSWER Emmerdale

Question 2: What family has appeared in Emmerdale since 1994? The Dingles – CORRECT ANSWER The Pringles

Question 3: In which part of the UK is Emmerdale based? The South Wales Valleys The Yorkshire Dales – CORRECT ANSWER



Remember to check the promoter instructions, terms and conditions!

Good luck in this 2020 Free entry ITV competition – ITV Cash Before Bedtime Competition – win £10,000 FREE!