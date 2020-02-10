ITV Cash Before Bedtime Competition – win £10,000 FREE ENTRY!

This is a free entry ITV competition, giving you the chance to win a massive £10,000 TONIGHT in their Free Cash Before Bedtime Competition! Yes, that’s right – the prize draw is completely free to enter and a winner will be drawn tonight (Monday 10th February 2020) + 5 runners up prizes of £1,000 each.
There are 3 questions to answer correctly before you can enter the cash before bed time comp and you can only enter via the online entry method for a chance to win. We share the questions AND answers below – scroll down to view them. Good Luck!
You’ll need a mobile telephone number to enter. We encourage you to enter early as sometimes the itv.com/win website can become very busy and crash.
Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with ITV for detailed instructions, details and T&Cs before you enter at itv.com/win or stv.tv/win.
Questions AND answers to the Cash Before Bedtime Competition are below!
|Prize:
|£10,000 cash + 5 x Runners up £1,000 prizes
|Promoter:
|ITV Consumer Limited
|TV Show Competition:
ITV Cash Before Bedtime Competition
|Entry Method:
|3 x timed questions + Prize Draw
|Entry Fee:
|Paid & Free *
|Online Entry:
|FREE ENTRY
|Online Closing Date:
|10th February 2020, 8:30pm
|Online Instructions:
|Find the competition on the itv.com site and follow the instructions.
Answer each of the 3 questions correctly within 60 seconds – we share the questions & answers below!
|Phone Entry:
|NONE
|Phone Closing Date:
|N/A
|Phone Instructions:
|N/A
|SMS / Text Entry:
|NONE
|SMS Closing Date:
|N/A
|SMS Instructions:
|N/A
|Postal Entry:
|NONE
|Postal Closing Date:
|N/A
|Postal Instructions:
|N/A
ITV Cash Before Bedtime Competition – Questions AND Answers
Here are the questions and answers to the ITV comp: Cash Before Bedtime…
- Question 1: The Rovers Return can be found in which ITV soap?
- Coronation Street – CORRECT ANSWER
- Emmerdale
- Question 2: What family has appeared in Emmerdale since 1994?
- The Dingles – CORRECT ANSWER
- The Pringles
- Question 3: In which part of the UK is Emmerdale based?
- The South Wales Valleys
- The Yorkshire Dales – CORRECT ANSWER
Remember to check the promoter instructions, terms and conditions!
Good luck in this 2020 Free entry ITV competition – ITV Cash Before Bedtime Competition – win £10,000 FREE!
