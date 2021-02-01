Dog Rescuers Competition on Channel 5 – win £5,000 cash

Channel 5 are giving away £5,000 cash in this prize draw competition from Dog Rescuers .

There’s no question to answer, it’s a prize draw format…read on for more details.

Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with the promotor for detailed instructions, terms and conditions before you enter.

Prize: £5000 Promoter: Channel 5 TV Show Competition: Dog Rescuers Entry Method: Prize Draw Entry Fee: Paid & Free * SMS / Text Entry: PAID SMS Closing Date: Midday 10th March 2021 SMS Instructions: Text BARK to 65555 Or Call 0902 055 1155 Postal Entry: FREE * Postal Closing Date: 13th March 2021 Postal Instructions: Send your Name and a full contact telephone number to: BARK, PO Box 7557, Derby, DE1 0NP.

* Unlike online/phone/sms, there is no fee charged to enter via post, however you will have to pay the cost of sending a postcard. Save Money: The cheapest way to enter is to plan in advance and use a postcard with a 2nd class stamp for each entry. Restrictions: UK residents only (NOT Isle of Man or Channel Islands) who are over 18 and are not closely connected to the promoter or the prize draw. See channel5.com for full terms and conditions. Other Competition Information: Detailed terms and conditions are available on the channel5.com individual competition page. Please see the competition promotor website for full T&Cs.

Please double check details with the promotor before entering.

Good luck with your entry!

Last Updated on February 1, 2021 by TV Comp UK