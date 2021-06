Channel 5 Big Weekends Comp – win a European weekend for 2 + £1K cash prize

Channel 5 are giving away a weekend away for 2 in Europe! Choose from 6 European spots we visited in Big Weekends series to spend 2 epic nights. You’ll enjoy a local activity on us and have £1000 to spend!

There’s no question to answer, it’s a prize draw format…read on for more details.

Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with the promotor for detailed instructions, terms and conditions before you enter.

Prize: Euro trip for 2 + £1,000 cash Promoter: Channel 5 TV Show Competition: Big Weekends with Gregg Wallace Entry Method: Prize Draw Entry Fee: Paid & Free * SMS / Text / Phone Entry: PAID SMS / Text / Phone Closing Date: midday 14th July 2021 SMS / Text / Phone Instructions: Send an SMS text message with the text “FUN to 65555. Texts costs £2 plus your standard network rate to send an SMS message. If you do not want to receive SMS marketing texts, add “NO INFO” at the end of your SMS text. Postal Entry: FREE * Postal Closing Date: midday 17th July 2021 Postal Instructions: Send your Name and a full contact telephone number to: FUN PO Box 7557, Derby, DE1 0NP.

* Unlike online/phone/sms, there is no fee charged to enter via post, however you will have to pay the cost of sending a postcard. Save Money: The cheapest way to enter is to plan in advance and use a postcard with a 2nd class stamp for each entry. Restrictions: UK residents only (NOT Isle of Man or Channel Islands) who are over 18 and are not closely connected to the promoter or the prize draw. See channel5.com for full terms and conditions. Other Competition Information: Detailed terms and conditions are available on the channel5.com individual competition page. Please see the competition promotor website for full T&Cs.

Please double check details with the promotor before entering.

Last Updated on June 13, 2021 by TV Comp UK