Win a trip to Zurich with Wonderful World of Chocolate and Channel 5

Channel 5 are giving away a chocolate lover’s dream trip to Zurich, Switzerland in this Wonderful World of Chocolate comp. Win the prize and you and a friend will be staying for two nights at Hotel Schweizerhof Zurich with £500 spending money and a visit to Suisse chocolate maker Läderach for treats and tasting.

There’s no question to answer, it’s a prize draw format…read on for more details.

Text CHOCOLATE to 65555 Or Post your name and phone number to CHOCOLATE 1, PO Box 7557, Derby DE1 0NP.

Texts cost £2.00 + 1 message at standard network rate. To opt in to marketing texts send IN to 65555 (1 message at standard network rate). Lines close Midday 18th March 2020 and 3 working days later for postal entries.

Please double check details with the Channel 5 promotor before entering.

Good luck with your entry to this Wonderful World of Chocolate comp!