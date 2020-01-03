Win a trip to Las Vegas with Jane and Friends – Channel 5 comp

Channel 5 are giving away £1,000 cash and a 4-night trip for 2 people to Las Vegas, including entry to a show of your choice. Viva Las Vegas and thank you very much Jane and Friends!

There’s no question to answer, it’s a prize draw format via text or post

Text JANE to 65555

Or

to Or Post your name and phone number to Jane, PO Box 7557, Derby, DE1 0NP

Texts cost £2.00 + 1 message at standard network rate. To opt in to marketing texts send IN to 65555 (1 message at standard network rate). Lines close Midday 29th April 2020 and 3 working days later for postal entries. Entries received after the competition closes will not count but may be charged.

Good luck with your entry!