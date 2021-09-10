Win £50K in the ITV Sport World Cup European Qualifiers competition

To celebrate their coverage of the World Cup European Qualifiers, ITV Sport is giving you the chance to win £50,000 tax-free, cash prize AND a load of gadgets. The competition will be promoted during the qualifier matches so keep an eye out if you’d like to see all the prizes.

Now you may not be overly interested in the footie, but you are interested in the prize. So here’s the list of goodies you’ll be getting if you’re the lucky winner;

Sony PS5;

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi Fi 256GB;

Table football machine;

LG OLED 65″ smart TV with Amazon assistant;

LG ultragear 4k gaming monitor;

LG Blu ray 3D home cinema multi speaker system;

Pair of LG Tone Free Wireless Bluetooth earphones;

£50,000 cash!

There’s no question to answer, it’s a prize draw format – simply submit your details. Note that you only get Winsday draw tickets if you enter via the online method.

Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with ITV for detailed instructions, details and T&Cs before you enter at itv.com/win or stv.tv/win.

Prize: £50,000 cash + gadgets Promoter: ITV TV Show Competition: ITV Sport (World Cup European Qualifiers) Entry Method: Prize Draw Entry Fee: Paid & Free * Online Entry: PAID Online Closing Date: 4pm on Monday 22nd November 2021 Online Instructions: Find the competition on the itv.com site and follow the instructions. Each entry costs £2. Phone Entry: NONE Phone Closing Date: N/A Phone Instructions: N/A SMS / Text Entry: PAID SMS Closing Date: 4pm on Monday 22nd November 2021 SMS Instructions: Text WINNER to 80567 Each text will cost £2.00 plus your network access charge. Add ‘NO INFO’ to the end of your text message to opt out of marketing messages. Postal Entry: FREE * Postal Closing Date: 4pm on Friday 26th November 2021 Postal Instructions: Send your Name and a full contact telephone number to: ENG 09, PO Box 7558, Derby, DE1 0NQ

* Unlike online/phone/sms, there is no fee charged to enter via post, however you will have to pay the cost of sending a postcard. Save Money: The cheapest way to enter is to plan in advance and use a postcard with a 2nd class stamp for each entry. Restrictions: UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man residents only who are over 18 and are not closely connected to the promoter or the prize draw. See itv.com for full terms and conditions. Other Competition Information: Multiple entries to the prize draw are permitted. These are explained in the detailed terms and conditions on itv.com/win or stv individual competition page. Winners are usually drawn 1 week after the final closing date. Please see the competition promotor website for full T&Cs.

Remember to check the promoter instructions, terms and conditions!

Good luck in this 2021 ITV sport World Cup European Qualifiers competition!