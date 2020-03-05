This Morning ‘A Place on The Plane’ Saturday Night Takeaway Disney Competition [FREE]

Win a holiday package to go to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida for 4 people with This Morning Saturday Night Takeaway competition, “A Place on The Plane”. You’ll also get 6-Day “Magic Your Way Tickets” with Park Hopper and Water Parks Fun & More options, and a $2,500 Disney voucher. And it’s completely free to enter!

This is a free ITV competition, but you must enter via the online entry form. You’ll need a mobile phone and you must answer the question correctly within a given time frame. We share our question and answer below.

Which girl group performed on the first Saturday Night Takeaway show of this series? A: Pussycat Dolls (we think A!) B: The Spice Girls C: Little Mix D: Girls Aloud

We encourage you to check with ITV for detailed instructions, details and T&Cs before you enter at itv.com/win or stv.tv/win.

If you’re a winner, you will be contacted after the competition closes at 12pm (midday) on 06/03/2020.

Prize: Disney World holiday for 4 + $2,500 voucher Promoter: ITV Consumer Limited TV Show Competition: This Morning / Saturday Night Takeaway Entry Method: Prize Draw Entry Fee: Paid & Free * Online Entry: FREE Online Closing Date: 6th March 2020, midday Online Instructions: Find the competition on the itv.com site and follow the instructions. We think the answer is Pussycat Dolls; Restrictions: UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man residents only who are over 18 and are not closely connected to the promoter or the prize draw. See itv.com for full terms and conditions. Other Competition Information: You must be contactable on the 6th and 9th of March.

Remember to check the promoter instructions, terms and conditions!

Good luck in this 2020 Free ITV competition!