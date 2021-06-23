The Hotel Inspector Channel 5 Competition – win a historic trip plus cash

Channel 5’s The Hotel Inspector is giving away a hotel prize of 2 nights in Buckinghamshire at the historic Hartwell House. A spa treatment, foodie treats and £1,000 cash.

There’s no question to answer, it’s a prize draw format…read on for more details.

Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with the promotor for detailed instructions, terms and conditions before you enter.

Prize: 2 nights hotel break + £1,000 cash Promoter: Channel 5 TV Show Competition: The Hotel Inspector Entry Method: Prize Draw Entry Fee: Paid & Free * SMS / Text / Phone Entry: PAID SMS / Text / Phone Closing Date: Midday 31st August 2021 SMS / Text / Phone Instructions: Send an SMS text message with the text “HOTEL” to 65555. Texts costs £2 plus your standard network rate to send an SMS message. If you do not want to receive SMS marketing texts, add “NO INFO” at the end of your SMS text. You can also enter by calling (also £2 + network). Postal Entry: FREE * Postal Closing Date: 3rd September 2021 Postal Instructions: Send your Name and a full contact telephone number to: HOTEL 1, PO Box 7557, Derby DE1 0NP.

* Unlike online/phone/sms, there is no fee charged to enter via post, however you will have to pay the cost of sending a postcard. Save Money: The cheapest way to enter is to plan in advance and use a postcard with a 2nd class stamp for each entry. Restrictions: UK residents only (NOT Isle of Man or Channel Islands) who are over 18 and are not closely connected to the promoter or the prize draw. See channel5.com for full terms and conditions. Other Competition Information: Detailed terms and conditions are available on the channel5.com individual competition page. Please see the competition promotor website for full T&Cs.

Please double check details with the Channel 5 competitions promotor before entering.

Good luck with your entry!

Last Updated on June 23, 2021 by TV Comp UK