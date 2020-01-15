Stormzy reminisces about Maya Jama relationship

Stormzy's music is still going strong (H.I.T.H cover)

I'm an enthusiastic journalist that geeks out over politics, pop culture and socio-economic history. I play football poorly and dream of skiing more often. Find out more at www.malikakembo.co.uk or tweet me @MaliKakembo .

UK hip-hop megastar Stormzy has come out about his former relationship with DJ Maya Jama and what he hopes and expects for the future.

Despite coming across as something of a hardman in a lot of his music, Stormzy opened up with Charlamagne tha God about his wish to get back with his ex-girlfriend to start a family and get married.

The pair got together in 2015 and managed to keep their relationship going for 4 years, during which time they moved in together in South London and became one of the biggest power couples in Britain before breaking up in August of last year.

The two’s split made big waves, especially in the country’s urban scene. There were rumours abound that Stormzy had cheated on Maya with someone, but when given the opportunity to explain to reporters what had happened, he vehemently denied such accusations.

Their official line was that they’d gone separate ways to focus on their respective careers.

Talking to Charlamagne on the YouTube interview, he did say that she’d still be unlikely to take him back anyway. It’s not a prediction Stormzy’s happy to make, saying “he’d love for that to happen”.

Describing his initial response to the breakup, Stormzy said “I was pacing around my kitchen, I was pacing up and down for days thinking…f*ck sake bruv…this one reckless night. You…all of those things brother; marriage, kids, the love of my life. You have put all those things at risk, and now look you probably won’t ever… you’ve lost that. You know what I mean? You’ve lost that.”

With Stormzy’s recent album High is The Head again seeing him reach impressive critical and commercial heights, his career is pretty well-suited to distract him.

Last Updated on 49 mins ago





