Roman Kemp set to host BBC One’s New Year show

Roman Kemp from I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here has already landed a great role after the popularity boost, he received from appearing on the show.

BBC One’s New Year’s Eve coverage is tuned into by millions of people every year and they’ve decided that they want Roman to be the host as 2019 becomes 2020.

After making his name as a Capital FM presenter, he now gets the chance to join UK garage singing legend Craig David as co-host to see in the new decade. Viewers will be able to catch Craig David performing with his band, as well as the famous firework display set up by the Mayor of London’s office.

This won’t actually be new territory, as Ross also fulfilled the role in 2017. He said that he’s “so excited to be back hosting NYE again” and that he “truly can’t wait to see everyone there and bring in 2020”.

Roman isn’t the first Kemp to find fame, with both parents being known the world over. His dad Martin is a huge name in Spandau Ballet and mum Shirlie was a member of Wham! The legendary George Michael was also his godfather, meaning Roman’s always had quite a lot to live up to.

Roman seems to be on a streak after performing well in the Australian jungle. He wasn’t far off winning but in the end had to settle for a closely-run third place behind Jacqueline Jossa, who won, and actor Andy Whyment.

Still, he’ll be hoping that his impressive showing ended up in some new listeners for his Capital FM show. Judging by his social media following this may well be the case, considering that it’s increased almost fourfold since his time in the jungle.

It seems like 2020 may be set to be another great year for Ross!

