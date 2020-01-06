Ricky Gervais causes controversy as Golden Globes host

Gervais ruffled a few feathers

The Golden Globes award ceremony was full of praise for British performances, as stars including Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Coleman won prizes to make their country proud.

One Brit in attendance played a much more inflammatory role in what became the most talked-about part of the night.

Ricky Gervais, the creator of the legendary show The Office, was hosting the ceremony and shocked attendees with his brutal jokes that took swipes at everyone from the audience themselves to the royal family.

With this not being Ricky’s first outing as the Golden Globes host, he clearly felt confident to take aim at some very touchy subjects.

Harvey Weinstein, who’s about to begin his rape trial, was an early target. Ricky said “Our next presenter starred in Netflix’s Bird Box, a movie where people survive by acting like they didn’t see a thing. Sort of like working for Harvey Weinstein.”

The audience was audibly discomforted by the subject matter.

The comedian also took aim at the wider Hollywood industry and their performative ‘wokeness’. He praised Apple’s The Morning Show for its message but couldn’t leave it at that.

“…the companies you work for, I mean, unbelievable: Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?”

He followed up by pointing out that award winners’ speeches shouldn’t be political due to this industry-wide hypocrisy, also joking that attendees “spent less time in school that Greta Thunberg.”

The 58-year-old also made cracks about Jeffery Epstein and other paedophilia controversies including Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and the Pope.

Recently released movie Cats, which received awful reviews, had its star predictably mocked. James Corden and Judi dench were both the butt of crude jokes.

Ricky’s hosting certainly added a different dimension to an otherwise classy night. The organisers might think twice before inviting him again!

