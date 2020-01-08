Love Island’s Connor Durman has been breaking hearts

Connor's got a new look (@connordurman Instagram)

Connor Durman of Love Island fame has recently revealed his new look. His striking teeth work was shown off in a picture and he claimed that the change was really helping his love life. Old pictures of Connor show a gap at the front of his teeth, but his set is now immaculately straight and white.

The singleton, who’s worked as a nude waiter and a coffee bean salesman dazzling new pearly whites were matched by a batch of new ink, including chest and leg tattoos on top of a left arm sleeve.

He boasted that the change has really affected his luck with the ladies, claiming “I’ve been pulling so many more birds”.

Connor added that he wasn’t looking for the promiscuous life anymore, instead saying that he’s “had fun, and now I wan to grow up.” He said that is because he’s “a lot more mature now.”

One unfortunate woman says that she was Connor’s girlfriend until recently. She’s said that the two lived together when Connor was in Australia, but now he’s dumped her to set his focus on his upcoming Love Island appearance.

She told the Mail Online that “It’s very hard for me to digest what’s going on.”

According to the now-ex, who’s name is Stevie Leigh-Pinch the two owned a French bulldog and “did everything together.” Supposedly the two were even “planning on buying a house together.”

Although this seems like brutal treatment from Connor, he’ll have to keep his skin thick when Love Island kicks off in South Africa on January 12th.

The show is notorious for heartbreak and drama, and Connor is just as likely to be on the receiving end of such behaviour as he is to dish out.