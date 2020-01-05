Love Island might need extra security for the winter version

Laura Whitmore will be Love Island's new host (Credit @thewhitmore Instagram)

Love Island is going to have its first-ever winter version. The name evokes thoughts of pool-side sun for most people but the huge popularity of the show means we’ll get two outings in 2020.

It’s been decided that the location for the villa will be Cape Town in South Africa. The city is notoriously dangerous and so the producers have already announced steps that they deem necessary to keep the contestants safe.

Reports say that the villa will take up a huge patch of land measuring in at a total of 14,500sq feet worth an unbelievable £5.3 million.

With poverty and crime so high around Cape Town, it’s been speculated that contestants could especially be at danger of kidnapping.

To counter this there’s likely to be guards equipped with guns to keep the villa under tight surveillance. On top of this, TV crews have been getting thoroughly trained in matters of security too, should it come to the worst. An insider reportedly said to The Daily Star that “Producers aren’t taking any chances.” With a show of Love Island’s size, popularity and wealth it is likely to “become a target” and things could get dangerous id “things aren’t done carefully.”

The city’s murder rate has increased by 30% in the last six years, but the people at the villa are still likely to be kept safe by top professionals.

With the show beginning on January 12th, fans don’t have much longer to wait before seeing the drama and love unfold over a few glamorous weeks. In the winter version, people are still expecting to see heartbreak, love and laughter.

Laura Whitmore has been chosen to host the upcoming edition. She’s a fitting choice considering that the recognisable voice-over is done by her partner, Iain Stirling. She replaces Caroline Flack after the former host has been caught up in legal troubles.

