Lorraine & GMB comp – Win £55K and your mortgage/rent paid for 2 years!

ITV’s Lorraine and Good Morning Britain (GMB) always do good prizes and this is one I think we’d all love. Talk about getting ahead in life? If you win this prize, you pretty much have 2 years of free living – what would you do with that time? Relax a little? Treat yourself? Learn something new? Start a business?

That £55,000 is tax-free too. So it’s definitely more than enough to cover most people’s living expenses — the average wage in the UK is about £30k, and there’s tax to pay. For the rent/mortgage, they have set a rather generous limit of £30,000 — so if you’re already a multi-millionaire living in a mansion, don’t expect to get all yer mortgage paid!

There’s no question to answer, it’s a prize draw format – simply submit your details. Note that you only get Winsday draw tickets if you enter via the online method.

Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with ITV for detailed instructions, details and T&Cs before you enter at itv.com/win or stv.tv/win.

Prize: £55,000 cash and your mortgage/rent paid for 2 years Promoter: ITV Consumer Limited TV Show Competition: GMB – Good Morning Britain & Lorraine Entry Method: Prize Draw Entry Fee: Paid & Free * Online Entry: PAID Online Closing Date: 2pm on Friday 1st October 2021 Online Instructions: Find the competition on the itv.com site and follow the instructions. Each entry costs £2. Phone Entry: PAID Phone Closing Date: 2pm on Friday 1st October 2021 Phone Instructions: Dial [] and follow instructions. Each call will cost £2 plus your network access charge. SMS / Text Entry: PAID SMS Closing Date: 2pm on Friday 1st October 2021 SMS Instructions: Text WINNER to 62525. Each text will cost £2.00 plus your network access charge. Add ‘NO INFO’ to the end of your text message to opt out of marketing messages. Postal Entry: FREE * Postal Closing Date: 4pm on Thursday 7th October Postal Instructions: Send your Name and a full contact telephone number to: []

* Unlike online/phone/sms, there is no fee charged to enter via post, however you will have to pay the cost of sending a postcard. Save Money: The cheapest way to enter is to plan in advance and use a postcard with a 2nd class stamp for each entry. Restrictions: UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man residents only who are over 18 and are not closely connected to the promoter or the prize draw. See itv.com for full terms and conditions. Other Competition Information: Multiple entries to the prize draw are permitted. These are explained in the detailed terms and conditions on itv.com/win or stv individual competition page. Winners are usually drawn 1 week after the final closing date. Please see the competition promotor website for full T&Cs.

Remember to check the promoter instructions, terms and conditions!

Good luck in this 2021 ITV competition from Good Morning Britain and Lorraine!