Loose Women & This Morning Competition – win an Audi A1, £30k cash + a holiday with ITV

This prize includes £30,000 cash, an Audi A1 car and a 7 day holiday. If you win this ITV competition you’ll be driving off in a metallic Audi A1 Sportback S line Edition 35 TFSI S Tronic 150 PScar to a 7 night holiday for you and up to 9 friends— yes, you heard that correctly. The holiday prize is for Forrest Holidays who have beautiful locations all over the UK and accommodation for up to 10 people in their five-bedroom Golden Oak Treehouse. PARTYTIME! What’s more is you’ll have £30,000 cash too. There are also 3 runners up prizes consisting of the 7-night Forrest Holiday.

As usual entry method is simple for this £300,000 competition: here’s nothing to answer, it’s a prize draw format – simply submit your details and cross your fingers that you are the lucky winner.

Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with ITV for detailed instructions, details and T&Cs before you enter at itv.com/win or stv.tv/win.

Prize: £30,000 cash + Audi A1 + holiday (+runners up prizes) Promoter: ITV TV Show Competition: This Morning and Loose Women Entry Method: Prize Draw Entry Fee: Paid & Free * Online Entry: PAID Online Closing Date: 3pm on Friday 6th March 2020 Online Instructions: Find the competition on the itv.com site and follow the instructions. Each entry costs £2. Phone Entry: PAID Phone Closing Date: 3pm on Friday 6th March 2020 Phone Instructions: Dial 0906 878 1119 and follow instructions. Each call will cost £2 plus your network access charge. SMS / Text Entry: PAID SMS Closing Date: 3pm on Friday 6th March 2020 SMS Instructions: Text WINNER to 81119. Each text will cost £2.00 plus your network access charge. Add ‘NO INFO’ to the end of your text message to opt out of marketing messages. Postal Entry: FREE * Postal Closing Date: Thursday 12th March 2020 at 4pm Postal Instructions: Send your Name and a full contact telephone number to: DY08, PO Box 7558, Derby DE1 0NQ

* Unlike online/phone/sms, there is no fee charged to enter via post, however you will have to pay the cost of sending a postcard. Save Money: The cheapest way to enter is to plan in advance and use a postcard with a 2nd class stamp for each entry. Restrictions: UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man residents only who are over 18 and are not closely connected to the promoter or the prize draw. See itv.com for full terms and conditions. Other Competition Information: Multiple entries to the prize draw are permitted. These are explained in the detailed terms and conditions on itv.com/win or stv individual competition page. Winners are usually drawn 1 week after the final closing date. Please see the competition promotor website for full T&Cs.

Remember to check the promoter instructions, terms and conditions!

Good luck in this ITV competition as shown on This Morning and Loose Women — win this prize and you’ll be landed!