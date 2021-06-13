ITV UEFA Competition – win £40,000 + tickets to UEFA Euro Final!

The ITV competition is giving you the chance to win a huge £40,000 and four tickets to the UEFA Euro 2020 final, LIVE from Wembley Stadium on 11th July 2021! One for the football lovers 🙂

There’s no question to answer, it’s a prize draw format – simply submit your details. Note that you only get Winsday draw tickets if you enter via the online method.

Learn how to triple, quadruple or even 10X your money with very little effort What if I were to tell you there was a way to 3X your money with very little effort? Or even 10X it? I understand if you find that hard to believe, but it’s true. Myself and many thousands of people all over the world are living proof. My name... READ MORE

Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with ITV for detailed instructions, details and T&Cs before you enter at itv.com/win or stv.tv/win.

Prize: £40,000 + UEFA final tickets Promoter: ITV Consumer Limited TV Show Competition: ITV Sport – UEFA football Entry Method: Prize Draw Entry Fee: Paid & Free * Online Entry: PAID Online Closing Date: 10am on Wednesday 30th June 2021 Online Instructions: Find the competition on the itv.com site and follow the instructions. Each entry costs £2. Phone Entry: NONE Phone Closing Date: N/A Phone Instructions: N/A SMS / Text Entry: PAID SMS Closing Date: 10am on Wednesday 30th June 2021 SMS Instructions: Text WINNER to 80900. Each text will cost £2.00 plus your network access charge. Add ‘NO INFO’ to the end of your text message to opt out of marketing messages. Postal Entry: FREE * Postal Closing Date: 10am on Monday 5th July 2021 Postal Instructions: Send your Name and a full contact telephone number to: EURO 21, PO Box 7558, Derby, DE1 0NQ

* Unlike online/phone/sms, there is no fee charged to enter via post, however you will have to pay the cost of sending a postcard. Save Money: The cheapest way to enter is to plan in advance and use a postcard with a 2nd class stamp for each entry. Restrictions: UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man residents only who are over 18 and are not closely connected to the promoter or the prize draw. See itv.com for full terms and conditions. Other Competition Information: Multiple entries to the prize draw are permitted. These are explained in the detailed terms and conditions on itv.com/win or stv individual competition page. Winners are usually drawn 1 week after the final closing date. Please see the competition promotor website for full T&Cs.

Remember to check the promoter instructions, terms and conditions!

Good luck in this 2021 ITV UEFA competition!

Last Updated on June 13, 2021 by TV Comp UK