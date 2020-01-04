ITV The Voice competition – win £70k, a Mini Cooper & a holiday to Jamaica

For viewers of The Voice, this ITV competition is giving you the chance to win £70,000 in tax free cash, a Mini Cooper car & a seven-night family of four at a luxury all-inclusive beach and spa resort in Jamaica! The lucky winner and their family will be able to enjoy unlimited 5-Star gourmet cuisine at nine restaurants, as well as unlimited premium drinks at the bars across the resort and a vast number of activities.

There’s no question to answer, it’s a prize draw format – simply submit your details using one of the entry methods below.

Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with ITV for detailed instructions, details and T&Cs before you enter at itv.com/win or stv.tv/win.

Prize: £70k, a Mini Cooper & a holiday to Jamaica Promoter: ITV Consumer Limited TV Show Competition: The Voice Entry Method: Prize Draw Entry Fee: Paid & Free * Online Entry: PAID Online Closing Date: 4pm on Monday 13th April 2020 Online Instructions: Find the competition on the itv.com site and follow the instructions. Each entry costs £2. Phone Entry: PAID Phone Closing Date: 4pm on Monday 13th April 2020 Phone Instructions: Dial 0906 878 1333 and follow instructions. Each call will cost £2 plus your network access charge. SMS / Text Entry: PAID SMS Closing Date: 4pm on Monday 13th April 2020 SMS Instructions: Text WINNER to 61333. Each text will cost £2.00 plus your network access charge. Add ‘NO INFO’ to the end of your text message to opt out of marketing messages. Postal Entry: FREE * Postal Closing Date: 4pm on Thursday 16th April 2020 Postal Instructions: Send your Name and a full contact telephone number to: VUK 901, PO Box 7558, Derby, DE1 0NQ

* Unlike online/phone/sms, there is no fee charged to enter via post, however you will have to pay the cost of sending a postcard. Save Money: The cheapest way to enter is to plan in advance and use a postcard with a 2nd class stamp for each entry. Restrictions: UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man residents only who are over 18 and are not closely connected to the promoter or the prize draw. See itv.com for full terms and conditions. Other Competition Information: Multiple entries to the prize draw are permitted. These are explained in the detailed terms and conditions on itv.com/win or stv individual competition page. Winners are usually drawn 1 week after the final closing date. Please see the competition promotor website for full T&Cs.

Remember to check the promoter instructions, terms and conditions at itv.com/win!

Good luck in this 2019 ITV The Voice competition!