ITV Competition – win £60,000 cash prize – Marvellous March

This ITV ‘Marvellous March” competition could see you walking away with a prize of £60,000 in tax free cash. You gotta be in it to win it, so read on for all the details on how you can enter.

There’s no question to answer, it’s a prize draw format – simply submit your details via post card, text, itv.com/win website or telephone.

Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with ITV for detailed instructions, details and T&Cs before you enter at itv.com/win or stv.tv/win.

Prize: £60,000 Promoter: ITV Consumer Limited TV Show Competition: ITV Entry Method: Prize Draw Entry Fee: Paid & Free * Online Entry: PAID Online Closing Date: 3pm on Tuesday 17th March 2020 Online Instructions: Find the competition on the itv.com site and follow the instructions. Each entry costs £2. Phone Entry: NONE Phone Closing Date: N/A Phone Instructions: N/A SMS / Text Entry: PAID SMS Closing Date: 3pm on Tuesday 17th March 2020 SMS Instructions: Text WINNER to 80060. Each text will cost £2.00 plus your network access charge. Add ‘NO INFO’ to the end of your text message to opt out of marketing messages. Postal Entry: FREE * Postal Closing Date: 3pm on Friday 20th March 2020 Postal Instructions: Send your Name and a full contact telephone number to: F20, PO Box 7558, Derby DE1 0NQ

* Unlike online/phone/sms, there is no fee charged to enter via post, however you will have to pay the cost of sending a postcard. Save Money: The cheapest way to enter is to plan in advance and use a postcard with a 2nd class stamp for each entry. Restrictions: UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man residents only who are over 18 and are not closely connected to the promoter or the prize draw. See itv.com for full terms and conditions. Other Competition Information: Multiple entries to the prize draw are permitted. These are explained in the detailed terms and conditions on itv.com/win or stv individual competition page. Winners are usually drawn 1 week after the final closing date. Please see the competition promotor website for full T&Cs.

Remember to check the promoter instructions, terms and conditions!

Good luck in this general ITV competition!