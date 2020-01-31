ITV Competition – win £300,000 with GMB, This Morning, Loose Women & Lorraine

This huge £300,000 prize daytime ITV competition is being announced on Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women throughout February 2020. What a fabulous start to 2020 that would be if you were the winner?

As usual entry method is simple for this £300,000 competition: here’s nothing to answer, it’s a prize draw format – simply submit your details and cross your fingers that you are the lucky winner.

Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with ITV for detailed instructions, details and T&Cs before you enter at itv.com/win or stv.tv/win.

Prize: £300,000 cash Promoter: ITV TV Show Competition: Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women Entry Method: Prize Draw Entry Fee: Paid & Free * Online Entry: PAID Online Closing Date: 4pm on Friday 28th February 2020 Online Instructions: Find the competition on the itv.com site and follow the instructions. Each entry costs £2. Phone Entry: PAID Phone Closing Date: 4pm on Friday 28th February 2020 Phone Instructions: Dial 0906 878 2248 and follow instructions. Each call will cost £2 plus your network access charge. SMS / Text Entry: PAID SMS Closing Date: 4pm on Friday 28th February 2020 SMS Instructions: Text WINNER to 82248. Each text will cost £2.00 plus your network access charge. Add ‘NO INFO’ to the end of your text message to opt out of marketing messages. Postal Entry: FREE * Postal Closing Date: 4pm on Thursday 5th March 2020 Postal Instructions: Send your Name and a full contact telephone number to: CD06, PO Box 7558, Derby DE1 0NQ

* Unlike online/phone/sms, there is no fee charged to enter via post, however you will have to pay the cost of sending a postcard. Save Money: The cheapest way to enter is to plan in advance and use a postcard with a 2nd class stamp for each entry. Restrictions: UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man residents only who are over 18 and are not closely connected to the promoter or the prize draw. See itv.com for full terms and conditions. Other Competition Information: Multiple entries to the prize draw are permitted. These are explained in the detailed terms and conditions on itv.com/win or stv individual competition page. Winners are usually drawn 1 week after the final closing date. Please see the competition promotor website for full T&Cs.

Remember to check the promoter instructions, terms and conditions!

Good luck in this 2020 daytime ITV competition as shown on Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women!