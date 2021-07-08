ITV Comp: Win £20K, a Cannondale SuperSix bike + £1K custom kit – Tour de France Competition

The Tour de France means it is the season for fast bikes. And you won’t get much faster than this! This ITV competition for the Tour de France is giving away a suped up Cannondale SuperSix E-Road bike (search that on Google – bikes have gotten rather expensive these days!) and £20,000 cash.

There’s no question to answer, it’s a prize draw format – simply submit your details. Note that you only get Winsday draw tickets if you enter via the online method.

Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with ITV for detailed instructions, details and T&Cs before you enter at itv.com/win or stv.tv/win.

Prize: £20K cash + Cannondale SuperSix E-Road bike Promoter: ITV Consumer Limited TV Show Competition: Tour de France comp Entry Method: Prize Draw Entry Fee: Paid & Free * Online Entry: PAID Online Closing Date: 4pm on Monday 26th July 2021 Online Instructions: Find the competition on the itv.com site and follow the instructions. Each entry costs £2. Phone Entry: NONE Phone Closing Date: N/A Phone Instructions: N/A SMS / Text Entry: PAID SMS Closing Date: 4pm on Monday 26th July 2021 SMS Instructions: Text WINNER to 61888. Each text will cost £2.00 plus your network access charge. Add ‘NO INFO’ to the end of your text message to opt out of marketing messages. Postal Entry: FREE * Postal Closing Date: 4pm on Friday 30th July 2021 Postal Instructions: Send your Name and a full contact telephone number to: TDF 0221, PO Box 7558, Derby, DE1 0NQ

* Unlike online/phone/sms, there is no fee charged to enter via post, however you will have to pay the cost of sending a postcard. Save Money: The cheapest way to enter is to plan in advance and use a postcard with a 2nd class stamp for each entry. Restrictions: UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man residents only who are over 18 and are not closely connected to the promoter or the prize draw. See itv.com for full terms and conditions. Other Competition Information: Multiple entries to the prize draw are permitted. These are explained in the detailed terms and conditions on itv.com/win or stv individual competition page. Winners are usually drawn 1 week after the final closing date. Please see the competition promotor website for full T&Cs.

Remember to check the promoter instructions, terms and conditions!

Good luck in this 2021 Tour de France ITV competition!

Last Updated on July 8, 2021 by TV Comp UK