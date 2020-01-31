ITV 6 Nations Rugby Competition – win Italy England tickets + £30,000 cash

The Guinness Six Nations rugby is back and this ITV competition is giving you the chance to win a VIP trip and tickets for 4 people to the Italy vs England match in Rome at the Stadio Olimpico on March 14th! The prize includes business class travel for you and 3 friends and 4* hotel alongside £30,000 cash. That would be a 6 Nations to remember!

There’s no question to answer, it’s a prize draw format – simply submit your details.

Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with ITV website for detailed instructions, details and T&Cs before you enter at itv.com/win or stv.tv/win.

Prize: £30k + 6 Nations rugby trip to Rome Promoter: ITV Consumer Limited TV Show Competition: ITV Sport – Rugby Six Nations Entry Method: Prize Draw Entry Fee: Paid & Free * Online Entry: PAID Online Closing Date: 3pm on Monday 24th February 2020 Online Instructions: Find the competition on the itv.com site and follow the instructions. Each entry costs £2. Phone Entry: NONE Phone Closing Date: N/A Phone Instructions: N/A SMS / Text Entry: PAID SMS Closing Date: 3pm on Monday 24th February 2020 SMS Instructions: Text WINNER to 80900. Each text will cost £2.00 plus your network access charge. Add ‘NO INFO’ to the end of your text message to opt out of marketing messages. Postal Entry: FREE * Postal Closing Date: 3pm on Thursday 27th February 2020 Postal Instructions: Send your Name and a full contact telephone number to: SN20, PO BOX 7558, DERBY, DE1 0NQ

* Unlike online/phone/sms, there is no fee charged to enter via post, however you will have to pay the cost of sending a postcard. Save Money: The cheapest way to enter is to plan in advance and use a postcard with a 2nd class stamp for each entry. Restrictions: UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man residents only who are over 18 and are not closely connected to the promoter or the prize draw. See itv.com for full terms and conditions. Other Competition Information: Multiple entries to the prize draw are permitted. These are explained in the detailed terms and conditions on itv.com/win or stv individual competition page. Winners are usually drawn 1 week after the final closing date. Please see the competition promotor website for full T&Cs.

Remember to check the promoter instructions, terms and conditions! It goes without saying, that if you win this prize, you need to be available on the 3 days around this Six Nations match (London Heathrow: Outbound Flight: Friday 13 March 2020 at 07.25am / Inbound Flight: Monday 16 March 3030 at 05.20pm).

Good luck in this 2020 ITV rugby competition!