Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell to star in Disney comedy, Godmothered

One of Home and Away’s most popular alumni is to star in a new Disney comedy about a godmother. Isla Fisher, who’s character Shanon Reed departed the show in 1997 has remained one of Home and Away’s most successful and popular stars. She is joined by Jillian Bell in Disney’s latest comedy film, Godmothered.

Touted by several as a Cinderella spinoff, GodMothered tells the story of a young fairy godmother (Bell) who goes out on her own to try and prove herself and her Godmother skills. She tracks down a young girl whose had requested and missed out on a fairy godmother. What she comes to realise is that the young girl she tracked down is now a grown woman (Fisher) and that this woman is in need of something very different than her original request for a “prince charming.”

Filmmaker Sharon McGuire, of Bridget Jones’s Diary fame will direct the full-length feature film “Godmothered” for Disney’s streaming service, Disney+. Production is expected to begin on late January 2020 in Boston. Justin Springer and Ivan Reitman’s Montecito Pictures are producing the film, led by motion picture production president Sean Bailey, with Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikman overseeing for Disney.

Isla Fisher is also starring alongside Judi Dench and Dan Stevens in a UK fantasy comedy called Blithe Spirit, based on Noel Coward’s 1941 play and set for release 1st May 2020.

