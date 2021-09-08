General ITV competition – win £75,000 cash prize

This is a simple cash prize competition from the team at ITV. Just because it’s simple, doesn’t mean it’s small…because it’s for a whopping 75 grand. Yes, the prize is £75,000 in tax-free cash. And if you win it, it will arrive in plenty of time for Christmas.

Did I just say Christmas? Yes. Slap my face with a big fish. This prize draw closes on 20th October and the draw takes place one week later. So you’d get the cash in November. Just enough time for the kids to double-up on their Christmas list lol.

There’s no question to answer, it’s a prize draw format – simply submit your details. Note that you only get Winsday draw tickets if you enter via the online method.

Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with ITV for detailed instructions, details and T&Cs before you enter at itv.com/win or stv.tv/win.

Prize: £75,000 Promoter: ITV Consumer Limited TV Show Competition: Various ITV shows Entry Method: Prize Draw Entry Fee: Paid & Free * Online Entry: PAID Online Closing Date: 3pm on Friday 15th October 2021 Online Instructions: Find the competition on the itv.com site and follow the instructions. Each entry costs £2. Phone Entry: NONE Phone Closing Date: N/A Phone Instructions: N/A SMS / Text Entry: PAID SMS Closing Date: 3pm on Friday 15th October 2021 SMS Instructions: Text WINNER to 80060. Each text will cost £2.00 plus your network access charge. Add ‘NO INFO’ to the end of your text message to opt out of marketing messages. Postal Entry: FREE * Postal Closing Date: 3pm on Wednesday 20th October 2021 Postal Instructions: Send your Name and a full contact telephone number to: S21, PO Box 7558, Derby, DE1 0NQ

* Unlike online/phone/sms, there is no fee charged to enter via post, however you will have to pay the cost of sending a postcard. Save Money: The cheapest way to enter is to plan in advance and use a postcard with a 2nd class stamp for each entry. Restrictions: UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man residents only who are over 18 and are not closely connected to the promoter or the prize draw. See itv.com for full terms and conditions. Other Competition Information: Multiple entries to the prize draw are permitted. These are explained in the detailed terms and conditions on itv.com/win or stv individual competition page. Winners are usually drawn 1 week after the final closing date. Please see the competition promotor website for full T&Cs.

Remember to check the ITV website for the promoter instructions, terms and conditions!

Good luck in this 2021 ITV competition!