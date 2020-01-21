Free ITV Competition – win a holiday to Ibiza + £1,000 cash

This free entry competition from ITV and Party Hard Travel is giving you the chance to win a holiday to Ibiza for you and your mates. Prize includes a holiday for 4 people, entry to some of the greatest parties and £1,000 cash.
There’s no question to answer, it’s a prize draw format – simply submit your details via the online form.
Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with ITV for detailed instructions, details and T&Cs before you enter at itv.com/win or stv.tv/win.
You can only enter the competition once and the competition closes for entries at 10 a.m. on Monday 13 April 2020.
Good luck in this Free ITV competition!
Last Updated on