Channel 5 Worlds Most Expensive Hotels Competition – win a Browns Hotel stay

Channel 5 are giving away 2 night stay in Mayfair + £1,000 cash in this prize draw competition. Experience a taste of 5* luxury with the chance to win a stay at one of the great hotels we visited this series; Brown’s Hotel in Mayfair, London.

There’s no question to answer, it’s a prize draw format…read on for more details.

Competition entry instructions are below. We encourage you to check with the promotor for detailed instructions, terms and conditions before you enter.

Prize: 2 night 5* Browns Hotel stay + £1,000 Promoter: Channel 5 TV Show Competition: The Worlds Most Expensive Hotels Entry Method: Prize Draw Entry Fee: Paid & Free * SMS / Text / Phone Entry: PAID SMS / Text / Phone Closing Date: 25th February 2022 SMS / Text / Phone Instructions: Send an SMS text message with the text “SUITE to 65555. Texts costs £2 plus your standard network rate to send an SMS message. If you do not want to receive SMS marketing texts, add “NO INFO” at the end of your SMS text. Postal Entry: FREE * Postal Closing Date: 28th February 2022 Postal Instructions: Send your Name and a full contact telephone number to: SUITE, PO Box 7557, Derby DE1 0NP

* Unlike online/phone/sms, there is no fee charged to enter via post, however you will have to pay the cost of sending a postcard. Save Money: The cheapest way to enter is to plan in advance and use a postcard with a 2nd class stamp for each entry. Restrictions: UK residents only (NOT Isle of Man or Channel Islands) who are over 18 and are not closely connected to the promoter or the prize draw. See channel5.com for full terms and conditions. Other Competition Information: Detailed terms and conditions are available on the channel5.com individual competition page. Please see the competition promotor website for full T&Cs.

Please double check details with the promotor before entering.

Good luck with your entry!