Channel 5 Gadget Show competition – win gadgets, £2k cash & Vegas trip

Win a trip to Las Vegas and a heap of gadgets with Channel 5 Gadget Show competition. The prize list of goodies is massive;
£2000 cash
Three nights in Las Vegas
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra x 1
Oculus Quest Wireless VR Headset x 1
iRobot Roomba 676 x 1
Smarter iKettle x 1
Bose Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones x 1
Dolby Atmos Soundbar x 1
Spotify Premium x 1
Nest Thermostat 3rd Gen x 1
DJI Mavic Mini x 1
Garmin Forerunner 945 x 1
Go Pro Hero 8 Black x 1
Netflix Premium x 1
LG 65 Inch TV x 1
Apple 13” MacBook Pro x 1
Google PixelBook Go x 1
PS5 x 1
Game for PS5 x 4
Oculus Quest Wireless VR Headset x 1
iRobot Roomba 676 x 1
Smarter iKettle x 1
Amazon Echo Dot x 1
Philips Hue x 1
Ring Video Door Bell 2 x 1
Sonos One x 3
Canon 2000D DSLR Camera x 1
SanDisk 512GB MicroSD Card x 1
Amazon Kindle Oasis x 1
Options on how to enter:
- Text GADGET to 65555
- Call 0902 0555 055
- Post name & contact phone number to: GADGET 312, PO Box 7557, Derby DE1 0NP
- Texts cost £2.00 + 1 message at standard network rate. Calls cost £2.00 + your network access charge. To opt in to marketing texts send IN to 65555 (1 message at standard network rate). Lines close midday 7th August 2020 and 3 working days later for postal entries.