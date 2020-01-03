Alan Titchmarsh would rather get a knighthood sooner than later.

Alan's hoping his wife can receive a title. (Credit to BT)

British legend Alan Titchmarsh has said that he worries he’ll die before knighthood. Although he’s been an MBE since 2000, he wants to also be knighted so that his wife, Alison, can be given the prestigious title of Lady.

She’s now retired from her teaching role, but Alan remains ambitious, saying “I will never stop”.

He and Alison have been married since 1975, and Alan’s keen for her to become a Lady before if he can help it.

Sir Titchmarsh, as he would be titled, is most famously known for his work as a gardener, novelist and broadcaster. His esteemed career has done good things for his fortune. He now owns homes in the Isle of Wight and Hampshire, having been born in Yorkshire 70 years ago. As well as his wife, his family now includes two children, as well as grandchildren that he’s trying to spend more time with.

Despite his continued familial devotion and high career standards (he’s confidently ruled out any reality TV appearances), his wording remained rather morbid, predicting that he’ll have “pegged it by the time it ever happens”.

His tone was more uplifting whilst speaking about his wife however, saying that it’d be “nice for my wife to be a Lady, but then she has always been a lady.”

Just days before this relaxed discussion, Alan had spent his time in an interview with BBC Gardeners’ World magazine criticising protests against climate change.

He said that he expected protester’s front governments to be paved correctly before “berating governments about their irresponsibility”. The celebrity also hoped that people would start “growing their own food” before “berating members of the Royal Family and global superstars for flying hither and yon in private jets”.

Members of Extinction Rebellion weren’t happy with his comments about their action. Some pointed out that charity Oxfam estimates the world’s “1 per cent could emit 30 times more than the poorest 50 per cent”.

The powerful people that nominate who’s knighted are unlikely to be too upset with Alan’s points. He’s had a personally fulfilling career that’s done him very well, and he seems gentlemanly enough to point out how lovely is wife is, regardless of her title!

