Jade's shining now (Instagram @jadethirlwall)

Little Mix singer Jade Thirwall recently revealed details about her battle in the past with anorexia and how joining the pop band helped her recover from the eating disorder.

Jade said that she developed anorexia due to bullying that she experienced in secondary school, which affected her between the ages of 13 to 18 years old. She told The Guardian newspaper that the ordeal made her “incredibly insecure”.

According to Jade, X-Factor helped her to recover thanks to the support of the rest of Little Mix. Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards helped to boost her confidence and get her eating habits back to normal.

When her chance came on X-Factor and she was put with Little Mix, Jade realised that her condition could prevent her from living her dream, and used her vision as motivation to heal.

She had heaps of praise for her bandmates, making the point that “People think that girl band members are competitive” before explaining that such an assumption wasn’t actually true in her case. She said “My saving grace was being put in a group where we supported each other and gave each other confidence boosts.”

The illness had begun to affect Jade greatly, causing her trips to the hospital as well as her periods stopping. She often wore very baggy clothes to hide her body but knew that such a condition wasn’t sustainable. So, she decided to get help, especially after doctors told her that she’d die if her actions continued.

Jade received therapy until only weeks before her X-Factor. Her discharge from the sessions came just in time, as Little Mix went on to be propelled to pop stardom from the show after winning Simon Cowell’s coveted record deal.

